State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at $2,126,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Omnicell by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $133.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $146.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.80.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.