Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,724 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 78,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 92,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 64,181 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQNR shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

EQNR opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $22.02.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $11.75 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.