Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ACAC. Benchmark began coverage on Acies Acquisition in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Acies Acquisition in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
ACAC opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96. Acies Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $13.20.
About Acies Acquisition
Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.
