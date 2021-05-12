Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ACAC. Benchmark began coverage on Acies Acquisition in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Acies Acquisition in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

ACAC opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96. Acies Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAC. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,090,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,090,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,145,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000.

About Acies Acquisition

Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.

