Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hathaway Corporation is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and selling advanced systems and instrumentation to the worldwide power and process industries, as well as motion control products to a broad spectrum of customers throughout the world. The company’s power instrumentation products helps ensure that electric utilities provide high quality service to consumers of electricity. The company’s equipment assists the electric power system operators in operating and maintaining proper system performance. “

AMOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Sunday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.03 million, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.23%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 287.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth $263,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

