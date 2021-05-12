Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $13.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ASMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $159.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 60.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 230.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 39.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.