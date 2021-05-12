FY2022 EPS Estimates for Century Aluminum Increased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Century Aluminum in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.12. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

CENX opened at $17.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 2.56. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Century Aluminum by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,678,000 after buying an additional 182,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,035,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 32,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

