State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,125 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,662 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 17.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.9285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is currently 43.95%.

BSAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

