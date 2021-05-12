State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,875 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of South State worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of South State by 92.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of South State during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $411,136.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 4,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. Insiders have sold a total of 63,073 shares of company stock worth $5,493,113 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Shares of SSB opened at $86.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.95. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.90 million. South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

South State Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

