ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,399,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 261,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.04% of ON Semiconductor worth $274,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of ON opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 75.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,747,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,413 shares of company stock worth $4,803,608. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

