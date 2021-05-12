W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Lifted to “Neutral” at Atlantic Securities

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $435.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GWW. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.36.

GWW opened at $462.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $263.83 and a twelve month high of $479.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $417.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

