$68.60 Million in Sales Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will announce sales of $68.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.85 million and the highest is $69.40 million. Retail Opportunity Investments reported sales of $66.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $278.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $276.34 million to $279.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $288.24 million, with estimates ranging from $285.90 million to $289.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $18.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.