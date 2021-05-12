Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €550.00 by Berenberg Bank

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) has been assigned a €550.00 ($647.06) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.69% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €535.00 ($629.41) price objective on Hypoport and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

ETR HYQ opened at €437.60 ($514.82) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €461.23 and a 200-day moving average price of €493.43. Hypoport has a twelve month low of €329.50 ($387.65) and a twelve month high of €618.00 ($727.06).

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

