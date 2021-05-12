Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) PT Raised to C$2.28 at Fundamental Research

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Fundamental Research from C$1.08 to C$2.28 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 150.55% from the company’s current price.

KIDZ stock opened at C$0.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Kidoz has a 1-year low of C$0.20 and a 1-year high of C$1.25. The stock has a market cap of C$119.32 million and a P/E ratio of 910.00.

Kidoz Company Profile

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edu-games platform, and the Rooplay originals games library.

