National Bank Financial Weighs in on NFI Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for NFI Group in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.88. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$927.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$838.85 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NFI. Scotiabank dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Saturday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price objective on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.67.

Shares of NFI stock opened at C$24.67 on Monday. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$13.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. NFI Group’s payout ratio is -40.36%.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

