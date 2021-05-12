Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Carvana Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carvana in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Get Carvana alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CVNA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.85.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $239.19 on Monday. Carvana has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $323.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of -87.62 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.94.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.22, for a total value of $17,833,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,006.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.86, for a total transaction of $3,078,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,318,235.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 991,733 shares of company stock worth $276,856,260 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in Carvana by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.