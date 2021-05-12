Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €92.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €92.00 ($108.24) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.37% from the company’s current price.

SAX has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €78.72 ($92.61).

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €69.50 ($81.76) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €70.60 and a 200 day moving average of €72.80. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €54.20 ($63.76) and a 12 month high of €82.50 ($97.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.25, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

