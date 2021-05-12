FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Issued By Colliers Securities

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Immersion in a research note issued on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $7.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. Immersion has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $229.65 million, a PE ratio of -148.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Immersion by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Immersion by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William C. Martin sold 237,500 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $3,092,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,030.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $36,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 943,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,648,497 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

