Vanessa Ann Guthrie Sells 4,600 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Stock

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $107,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,904.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TROX stock opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.69 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

TROX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tronox by 27.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,836,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tronox during the fourth quarter worth about $17,919,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tronox during the fourth quarter worth about $15,968,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tronox during the fourth quarter worth about $13,507,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Tronox during the first quarter worth about $15,180,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

