Zacks: Analysts Expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to Post $6.49 EPS

Posted by on May 12th, 2021


Equities research analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to report $6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.67 and the lowest is $6.40. Lockheed Martin posted earnings of $6.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year earnings of $26.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.25 to $27.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $27.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.00 to $28.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.11.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Insiders sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $387.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $379.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The stock has a market cap of $107.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

