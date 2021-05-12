Elaine Rosen Sells 2,800 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $166,628.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

KFRC opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.49. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $62.00.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KFRC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Kforce by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kforce by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

