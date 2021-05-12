Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Viii Lp Canaan Sells 12,000 Shares

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $80,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spark Networks alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,193 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $71,860.65.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $86,040.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $85,560.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 6,081 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $43,296.72.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,874 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $78,619.02.

On Monday, April 26th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $86,880.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $85,320.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $84,840.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $71,700.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $67,100.00.

Shares of LOV stock opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. Spark Networks SE has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.62.

LOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,705,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after buying an additional 440,301 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.