Insider Selling: PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $139,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Leila Alland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, April 7th, Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $135,440.00.

PMVP stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.20. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $4.80. On average, research analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.