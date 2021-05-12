$21.09 Billion in Sales Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will announce $21.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.90 billion. FedEx posted sales of $17.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year sales of $82.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.03 billion to $83.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $85.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.38 billion to $89.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

FedEx stock opened at $305.64 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $317.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 over the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

