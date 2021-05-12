Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.34

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.34 and last traded at $59.93, with a volume of 2912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.27.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZION. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.22.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.92.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In related news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,288.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $134,384.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,061.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,321 shares of company stock worth $2,416,709. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,125,000 after acquiring an additional 248,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,249,000 after acquiring an additional 514,837 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,793 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,845,000 after acquiring an additional 56,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,433,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,705,000 after acquiring an additional 117,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.