Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Sets New 12-Month High at $272.22

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $272.22 and last traded at $272.22, with a volume of 1856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $269.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.29.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.12 and a 200 day moving average of $217.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,117,595,000 after purchasing an additional 723,337 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after buying an additional 2,214,190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,778,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,161,000 after purchasing an additional 68,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,737,000 after buying an additional 159,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $179,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.