Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $70.25

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.25 and last traded at $70.25, with a volume of 437 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.42.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. G.Research cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Kirby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.61, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.29.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.03 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. Kirby’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $259,895.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,428.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $101,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,283 shares of company stock worth $902,478 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kirby by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,237 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kirby by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Kirby by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 33,277 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kirby by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

