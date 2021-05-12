$456.04 Million in Sales Expected for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to announce sales of $456.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $430.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $485.36 million. Signature Bank reported sales of $399.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Hovde Group raised shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.33.

Shares of SBNY opened at $250.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $260.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Signature Bank by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

