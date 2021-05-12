Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Sets New 52-Week High at $123.46

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $123.46 and last traded at $123.46, with a volume of 143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.69.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.23. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,486 shares of company stock worth $1,679,428 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

