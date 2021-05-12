Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DLVHF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating for the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLVHF opened at $143.00 on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of $90.50 and a 12-month high of $171.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.68.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

