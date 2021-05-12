K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €7.60 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.76) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.01 ($10.60).

Shares of SDF stock opened at €10.34 ($12.16) on Tuesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a 12-month high of €10.44 ($12.28). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €8.78 and a 200-day moving average of €8.42.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

