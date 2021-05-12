Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Price Target Raised to $18.50 at CIBC

Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $16.50 to $18.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cervus Equipment from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cervus Equipment from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

OTCMKTS CSQPF opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. Cervus Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41.

About Cervus Equipment

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

