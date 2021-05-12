Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Price Target Raised to $18.50 at CIBC

Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $16.50 to $18.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cervus Equipment from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cervus Equipment from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Cervus Equipment alerts:

OTCMKTS CSQPF opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. Cervus Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cervus Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cervus Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.