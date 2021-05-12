Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ARGGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ARGGY opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.23. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $31.33.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

