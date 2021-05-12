Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$43.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price raised by Cfra from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cfra currently has a na rating on the stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$39.84.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$38.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$26.77 and a 1-year high of C$39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$37.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.16.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -291.33%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.