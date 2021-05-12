West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target Raised to C$141.00 at CIBC

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$135.00 to C$141.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber to C$145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$105.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$125.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$100.00 to C$151.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Shares of WFG opened at C$102.29 on Tuesday. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of C$77.32 and a 12-month high of C$110.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$68.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. The stock has a market cap of C$12.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.05.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$4.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.96 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 10.1800006 EPS for the current year.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.