State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,215 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of UMB Financial worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in UMB Financial by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in UMB Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

UMBF opened at $96.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $99.98.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UMBF. Raymond James raised their price target on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $216,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,507,222.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Carl Odgers sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $64,954.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,018 shares in the company, valued at $271,891.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,958 shares of company stock worth $2,735,477 over the last three months. 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

