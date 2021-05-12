Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stake Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab in the first quarter worth about $30,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

ZLAB opened at $150.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.94. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $62.89 and a 12-month high of $193.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 62,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.57, for a total transaction of $10,043,837.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,689,209.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $153,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,655,324.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,186 shares of company stock valued at $24,294,392 in the last quarter.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.