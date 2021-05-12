MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of MSA Safety worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,633,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,196,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after buying an additional 69,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,678,000 after buying an additional 67,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,179,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,988,000 after buying an additional 59,641 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 3,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $548,660.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,188,922.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total transaction of $255,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,753,432.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,211 shares of company stock worth $3,012,755 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

MSA opened at $165.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $102.15 and a twelve month high of $172.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 35.83%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.