State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.82 Million Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,859 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTRE. Mizuho raised their price target on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price target on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 77.94%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

