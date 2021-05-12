Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Comstock Resources, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.65.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $5.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.62. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 503.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 121,401 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 511,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Comstock Resources by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 17,690.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,898 shares in the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

