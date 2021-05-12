Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $63,000 in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,666,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 5.5% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 37,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 813,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. 20.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $200,578.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCU stock opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.47. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $27.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $3.99. The business had revenue of $599.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.70 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 74.87% and a net margin of 1.22%. Research analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 302.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

