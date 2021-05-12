Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard Scott Cooley purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,618. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Laird, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.20 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHIL opened at $172.27 on Wednesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $96.01 and a one year high of $179.35. The company has a market cap of $550.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.05.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $35.04 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.