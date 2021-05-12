Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,230 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.1% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

AAPL stock opened at $125.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.05 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

