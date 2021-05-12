Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,711,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 33,320 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 8.2% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $209,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $125.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.41. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.05 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.