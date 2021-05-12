Strs Ohio Raises Stake in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 25.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hooker Furniture by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after acquiring an additional 46,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hooker Furniture by 279.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 191,688 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hooker Furniture by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hooker Furniture from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of Hooker Furniture stock opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.15 million, a PE ratio of -36.92 and a beta of 0.79. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.52.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). Hooker Furniture had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $155.26 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Hooker Furniture Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.