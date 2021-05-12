First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 153.5% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 55,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 253,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 106,308 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 20,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $51.60.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

