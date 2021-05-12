Strs Ohio Sells 4,900 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AOSL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 267.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $82,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of AOSL opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $725.71 million, a PE ratio of 469.33 and a beta of 2.53. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

