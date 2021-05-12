Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.10% of Global Medical REIT worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,542,000 after acquiring an additional 257,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,706,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,293,000 after buying an additional 53,164 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 936,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after buying an additional 272,261 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 800,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after buying an additional 33,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after buying an additional 18,068 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

NYSE:GMRE opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $838.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.25 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMRE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Medical REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.