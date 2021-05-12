Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Invitae were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Invitae by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter worth $60,491,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invitae by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitae by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVTA opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitae news, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $486,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,336.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $134,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,135 shares of company stock worth $5,860,514 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.86.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

