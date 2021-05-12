Strs Ohio Sells 207 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Alexander’s worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

ALX opened at $270.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.62. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.02 and a 12 month high of $308.39. The company has a current ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.65 and a 200 day moving average of $275.99.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.45%.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

