Strs Ohio Sells 10,800 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of MRC Global worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,721,000 after purchasing an additional 228,583 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,769,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 193,176 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,733,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 409,279 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,350,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 100,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

MRC opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. MRC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $918.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.55.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. Equities analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

